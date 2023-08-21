In the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the earnings that the presenter would have received from Mediaset

Barbara D’Urso he is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of the summer of 2023. The news of the presenter’s farewell to Mediaset has created quite a stir and rumors regarding the presenter’s professional future are now the order of the day. Over the last few hours, however, Carmelita has become the protagonist of a gossip that is making the rounds on the web. Let’s find out together what it is.

Despite having said goodbye to Mediaset, for a very long time Barbara d’Urso was one of the conductors flagship of the company. Her programs kept her busy seven days a week, achieving stratospheric success thanks to the excellent ratings recorded.

At a certain point, however, something started to change, creating the discontent of Pier Silvio Berlusconi who decided not to renew the presenter’s contract. Following the news of Barbara D’Urso’s farewell to Mediaset, there were many who wondered about the cachet that Carmelita would have received from the company in recent years.

‘Dagospia’ thought about giving information about it. A few days ago, in fact, the newspaper directed by Robert D’Agostino has made public a gossip that many seem to associate with Barbara D’Urso. Speaking of a known character of the show, without however naming names, the newspaper revealed that:

A well-known face on the small screen is not experiencing a lucky moment but forgets to tell a detail in his public releases that is not insignificant: in the last four years he has obtained a total cachet of fifteen million euros. Yes, fifteen million euros. Who is it about?

Even if his name has not been mentioned directly, for many the character ‘Dagospia’ speaks of is undoubtedly Barbara D’Urso.