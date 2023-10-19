According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Barbara D’Urso could make his return to television very soon. After traveling to London and then Paris, the famous presenter is ready to get involved with new work projects. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and esteemed in the world of Italian television. Over the last period, the woman has flown to London and Paris to dedicate some time to herself. She will soon be engaged in a theater tour but very soon it could do return in the world of television.

To spread theindiscretion it was the weekly “Chi Magazine”, which anticipated the channels in which we could see the presenter in the coming months. According to rumors, Barbara D’Urso could make her his entrance in “Discovery”. Not only. According to those in the know, the former presenter of Afternoon Five could become a new face of Rai taking part in Dancing with the Stars as a competitor or a Sunday In as a guest.

We are currently not aware of the reliability of this news as the person concerned has not released it no statement regarding the issue. In the meantime, D’Urso dedicates herself to her own family and their own nephews.

In fact, the weekly magazine hosted by Alfonso Signorini dedicated the cover of the magazine to the presenter. In detail, a photo was chosen that portrays the woman holding her in her arms Grandchild, testimony to the fact that, to date, his most important thoughts are aimed at his family. These are the words that you read in the newspaper: