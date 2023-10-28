These are the words of the presenter: “It’s not time for retirement”

Barbara D’Urso has returned to Italy and is preparing for her return to the stage Double Taxi. For the occasion, the presenter gave an interview to the newspaper ‘La Stampa’ where her words regarding her future work did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what she said.

Almost everything is ready for the return to the scene of Double Taxi. As already anticipated, over the last few hours Barbara D’Urso has given an interview to the newspaper ‘La Stampa’ where she revealed a background story regarding her working future, but not only. These were his words about it:

The tour was designed to fit in with television commitments. This is to say that theater was important even before, I dedicated all the time and effort I could to it. And anyway I have a lot to do. I think that those who work in entertainment must know how to do everything, act, sing and dance. Just in case… But: don’t make any assumptions. I work in silence on many things.

And, continuing with the interview with the well-known newspaper, the former presenter of Afternoon 5 he then added:

The future? Beautiful. It’s certainly not time for me to retire. I’m involved in a thousand things. I have a podcast, ‘My Friends’. I was the first to open a ‘Metadurso’ space on the Metaverse. With a friend of mine I have a company that organizes events, B&Fable, the theatre. And then I’ll come back. TV? Likely.

Barbara D’Urso didn’t say much about hers working future nor even regarding his return to TV. Fans can’t wait to find out what new projects the former Mediaset face will be involved in.