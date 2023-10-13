The gaffe on her social profile does not go unnoticed and triggers social criticism: this is what happened to Barbara D’Urso shortly after her return to Italy

Barbara d’Urso, announced his return to Italy through his official Instagram profile. The unexpected news made all his fans and followers happy, but something made him smile particularly.

Precisely, in the video made between her home and the streets of Milan, the presenter wanted to show off her English. In addition to the question everyone is asking about her possible return to TV, what arouses interest is a particular passage in the video.

In addition to the grammatically incorrect description written in English, one passage of the video attracted a lot of criticism. This is because the presenter crossed the road, on the pedestrian crossing, but with the red light.

Barbara D’Urso returns to Italy: The social gaffe does not go unnoticed

The well-known presenter, despite the fact that little time has passed since her return to Italy, has already attracted a lot of criticism. This is because, to celebrate her return, he wanted to shoot a video in which he shows off his English, on a journey between her house and the streets of Milan.

In addition to the question everyone is asking about his possible return to television, a particular passage in the video has caused a stir. Precisely you can see how, while crossing the road on the pedestrian crossing, the traffic light was red.

Obviously this detail has absolutely not gone unnoticed. In fact, right under the post uploaded to Instagram, many users underlined that: “You can’t cross on red”. And immediately afterwards, a fan of the presenter wanted to defend her by writing: “She can”.

But another detail was soon discovered in the comments. Many pointed out that the English courses were not very useful. At first glance, the description attached to the video “I’m back home” has nothing wrong with it, but some have noticed that it has actually undergone a change.

Someone pointed out how, shortly before, the writing was “I’m coming back home”. Some of her fans immediately pointed her out the gross mistake, suggesting the correct phrase. Some users who laughed at her mistake commented on her post saying: “I love helpful English lessons! Total veneration”.

His return to Milan was celebrated in total privacy, in fact even the children have strong confidentiality just like their mother. Together with some friends, she then organized a dinner in which each of them cooked something.