After moving to London for a very short period, Barbara D’Urso he finally returns to Italy. The famous presenter let all her fans know that she is busy with a completely new job. What is it about? Let’s find out all the details together.

There is no doubt: Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and esteemed by the Italian public. Over the course of the last period, the woman had ended up at the center of numerous rumors because of her Goodbye to Afternoon Five. Therefore, Mediaset has not reconfirmed its presence at the helm of hosting the format broadcast on Canale Cinque.

In light of this, Carmelita had decided to take a break and had taken the opportunity to fly up to London where she remained for a short period of time. For most of the duration of the trip, the presenter showed all her fans i places visited and the company with whom he spent time.

However, his stay in the capital of England is now over. Therefore, she is returning to Italy to work on a project all new. To spread theannouncement she herself was on social media, through a post published on her Instagram profile. These are the words written to accompany the caption:

And by the way. When I return to Italy… Let’s start like this! And not only.

Subsequently, D’Urso shared a poster of the theater show “Double Taxi”. Therefore, the presenter will be there hero of this event starting from November 3rd in Italian theaters. In the meantime, rumors are circulating on the web regarding one of his alleged suspects return to television. In detail, according to what Antonio Ricci reported, the woman will be able to reveal the truth starting from January 2024.