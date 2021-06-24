The Sunday of Canale 5 changes face. Mara Venier’s Sunday In challenge will probably no longer be led by Barbara D’Urso but by Silvia Toffanin. And Adriana Volpe could also come to her aid, already promoted as a columnist for Signorini’s Big Brother Vip.

Great maneuvers a Mediaset to pack a competitive Sunday, at the height of Channel 5 to be able to compete again a Sunday In and his queen, Mara Venier. Maneuvers that would put you out of any game Barbara D’Urso that he would lose one of his creatures.

In short, the fate of Sunday Live seems to be marked even if in these weeks Barbara D’Urso has spent whole days in Cologno Monzese to discuss her future work, her programs, other projects that would still see her linked to the Biscione of Canale 5.

Will Adriana Volpe lead a program on Sunday?

If it won’t be there anymore Barbara D’Urso we will try not to miss anything. The two substitutes will have to do better than her, get very close to Domenica In. The programming should strengthen with the entry of Adriana Volpe that leaves Tv8 to marry in the parterre of Alfonso Signorini as a columnist of the new edition of Big Brother Vip which will start in autumn. But not only. To Mr. Volpe, Mediaset is thinking of entrusting a midday program to Sunday as well. A program that should then lead to the new Sunday of Silvia Toffanin …

For lady Berlusconi it would be a big challenge, it would mean getting out of the comfort zone on Saturday afternoon with his very true. A successful program that Toffanin could still keep hers, perhaps shortening the format with a few less interviews. According to DavideMaggio.it, the intention of the network would be to focus on a format that follows the model of La Domenica del Villaggio. And at the center of the project there would be her, Silvia Toffanin. Who knows how he will be thinking Carmelita of all these rumors and indiscretions …