According to rumors, Carmelita could soon be hosting a new program

Over the last few hours the name of Barbara D'Urso has returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumours, it seems that the former presenter of Afternoon5 is ready to return to the small screen: here's where and when we could see her.

Barbara D'Urso towards a new program. In these last hours the weekly 'Novella2000' has made public the news according to which Carmelita could return to management of a new program. According to what was revealed by the well-known weekly, it seems that TV8 has thought of a format just for her.

These were the words of the well-known weekly regarding the gossip:

The one planned is a more generalist broadcast for the 8th. In reality, Sky had already tried this in the past with a broadcast featuring news, debates and current affairs with Ogni Mattina hosted by Adriana Volpe and Alessio Viola.

At the moment it is only one rumor as the news has not yet been commented on by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Barbara D'Urso will expose herself regarding this gossip that concerns her.

Barbara D'Urso on the relationship with her fans: “Here's what they tell me”

Lately, Barbara D'Urso she let herself go in a new interview with “Corriere Della Sera”. On the occasion of this meeting, the presenter spoke about her special relationship with her fans and shed light on her farewell to Mediaset.

These are his words about it: