It is rumored, day after day, more and more, that Barbara D'Urso is planning a return in style on the main Italian television network. The return to Rai, for now, is only a topic of discussion regarding the one hosted by Mara Venier. But there's more than just some gossip.

For now, his return is a fact, after all it will happen tomorrow on Rai 1and with interview during Sunday In. Barbara D'Urso makes her return to TV after a long absence, we know it. Her “removal” from Pier Silvio Berlusconi's networks was accompanied by discontent sparked by Mediaset's announcement last July. Barbara D'Urso, in fact, from that moment on she would no longer host Afternoon Five.

The afternoon program is now still entrusted to Myrta Merlino. D'Urso's farewell, in fact, came after years of career, of various programs and, above all, of great share successes and affection from the public.

This separation was not painless and it caused resentment not exactly insignificant. We only had a few traces of the presenter on social media: a move to London, moments on the coast with friends, and her theatrical commitment with “Taxi a due piazza”. Now, all attention is turned to what Barbara D'Urso will say tomorrow. The interview conducted by Mara Venier is expected to be a long and detailed interview.

In the meantime, rumors are starting to circulate about his possible return to Rai. It seems that a project that would see her is underway at Viale Mazzini lead on Saturday evening on Rai 1. As anticipated by Davide Maggio, it would be a return that would put the former Mediaset presenter directly in competition with Maria De Filippi, who has dominated prime time on Canale 5 for years with “Tu Sì que vales” and “C' It's Mail for you.”

The program could be broadcast on Saturday evenings in autumn, bringing the former Mediaset face into conflict with the other great presenter. Although Rai CEO Roberto Sergio has ruled out her return to Rai, it seems that there is a project for Barbara D'Urso in Viale Mazzini. It would be a “surprise show”, produced by Fremantle. A Carramba! What a surprise after the historic program hosted by the late Raffaella Carrà? We'll see.

