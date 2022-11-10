Without a shadow of a doubt Barbara D’Urso is one of the most loved and talked about television characters in the world of Italian television. Recently the famous presenter posted a photo of her on her social account. Nothing strange if only it were not for the detail that did not go unnoticed by web users. Let’s find out together what it is.

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to amaze her fans. Recently the presenter has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip was a selfie published by herself on her Instagram profile.

Carmelita is always very active on social through which he likes to share his daily moments with all his fans. However, among the last of him post one popped up that attracted more attention than the others. It’s about a photo in which the woman shows herself in a bathrobe. Nothing strange except that another one can be seen behind her.

In light of this, there are many users who wonder who owns thecoupler in question. Under the post of D’Urso someone has directly expressed the request:

Two bathrobes, who is the other for?

Despite the numerous questions, Barbara D’Urso decided not to satisfy the curiosity of his fans. Someone has made a hypothesis about the alleged flirt with the insurance broker Francesco Zangrillo. However, on the occasion of an interview with very true, the presenter had denied everything. These had been hers words: