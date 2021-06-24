After being persecuted for weeks by a stalker Barbara D’Urso took a drastic decision. The woman, in fact, has hired a bodyguard, who can protect her from the man who continues to terrorize her!

While a Mediaset his is discussed television future (which seems more and more a risk), Barbara d’urso in these rounds it was victim of a bad one mishap.

There 63 years old, in fact, for days she has been haunted by one stalker who, by now, really has it scared. The woman, after receiving various threats have sighted the man under his dwelling, he decided to to hire a bodyguard which, in the worst case, can to intervene is save her.

Barbara d’Urso persecuted: hires a bodyguard

“I’m afraid, mine stalker was seen under the house my, I got threats that said ‘I’ll cut your head’, I had to take a bodyguard“. Read also: The night Stalker: the most viewed docu-series of the moment

these are the words that Barbara d’urso gave in the courtroom of Court in Rome in which, in these hours, the trial a closed doors against the man who for days there persecuted.

The defendant, a 36 years old of Catania, he would have met the woman in 2017, when he had attended one of the transmissions conducted by her. Since then stalker would begin to impersonate for adopted child of the presenter, going so far as to write to her parents relatives to contact those he said were his brothers.

Recently the man would also have begun to to threaten there woman on the web and to storm the editorial board of Afternoon 5 is Sunday Live. In short, this person has been around for a long time ruining there serenity of the presenter who, in these hours, declared to have received severe threats and to have often sighted the man around her!

After yet another ticket in which it was said that the he would have cut off his head, so, Barbarella decided to hire a bodyguard.

Meanwhile the judge Valerio De Gioia has arranged for the accused one psychiatric report. The next court hearing is set for October 14: let’s hope things for Barbara do solve soon!