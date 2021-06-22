Barbara D’Urso has not yet left Milan. Still no sea for the queen of Canale 5 afternoons, busy planning the next working season that could give her some important news. Meanwhile, on twitter she feels a little nostalgia for a beach that has remained in her heart …

For the time of holidays not yet talked about. Barbara D’Urso he stays in Milan to work, to study for a new project that still remains top-secret. The presenter continues to post photographs from her home garden. Plants, flowers, lemons. All accompanied by his words and some clues that make it clear that his stay in Milan is due for a reason and would not even concern love, his Francesco Zangrillo, ready to follow you everywhere.

But on her twitter profile, with almost a million followers, the host of Canale 5 publishes a photo of the sea of ​​her favorite island, the Sardinia. A photo with a special dedication to Giammauro:

“In this corner of Paradise I spent my first vacation as a mother with my first child in 1986 … It is one of my favorite places”

Giammauro is the eldest son of Barbara D’Urso born from the relationship with Mauro Berardi

More than thirty years ago. This is the time that has elapsed since Barbara D’Urso he frequented the white beaches of Sardinia. He did it with Giammauro then also with Emanuele Berardi. They are Barbarella’s children, born from the relationship with Mauro Berardi, a famous film producer with whom the presenter has remained very close over the years.

Giammauro Berardi is the eldest son of Barbara D’Urso, was born in 1986 and is a doctor. He graduated in Medicine and Surgery with a grade of 110 and honors, he works in the emergency room and his mother says he has a heart of gold. And with Giammauro, Barbarella lived very happy moments in his life, so much so that he still wants to remember them today with a photo full of nostalgia …