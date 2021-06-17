Barbara D’Urso is studying or at least she should. Another clue appears on her Instagram profile of what the host of Canale 5 could do with the arrival of the autumn season. A few days ago he showed a picture of him from I start again with you. But even the theater has always been his passion …

What will he be studying Barbara D’Urso? What he is holding appears to be a script. A new fiction? A return to the theater with his sister Eleonora who recently made her aunt of Sofia? Everything seems possible. Meanwhile, the queen of the afternoons gave us another clue about her professional future …

A few days ago Barbarella had posted a photo of the poster of the successful fiction of Channel 5, I start over with myself, involving his sister in the dida as well. A few hours later, however, framing his gardenias on the terrace of his house in Milan he explained the reason for his stay in Milan:

“Friends here in Milan it is 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and you are wondering why I am still in Milan in mid-June with this heat? You will understand, you will understand … “

Read also: Barbara d’Urso: new fiction coming?

What it is understood that the continuous presence a Cologno Monzese not only served to plan the next season of Afternoon 5 but maybe also have the chance to go back to acting …

Is Barbara D’Urso back on the set to shoot a fiction?

Studying or almost. It is the new life of Barbara D’Urso therefore ready to return to an old love of hers, acting. But this time with a surprise, even with his sister Eleonora, who is an actress by profession. Could the two D’Urso sisters return to work together? It is a possibility that today certainly cannot be ruled out.

For Barbara D’Urso, I start again from me, aired in 2005, it could mean going back in time, going back to the set and experiencing the emotions that it gives you to interpret a script. His beloved also remained in his heart Doctor Gio. Another fiction to which Carmelita is very attached …