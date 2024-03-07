Which channel will Barbara D'Urso return to? The denial by sources close to Rai seems to exclude the possibility of the “flagship network”.

There have been several rumors about the professional future of Barbara d'Urso. After nine months of silence, you have chosen to return to television as a guest of Mara Venier a Sunday In. During this truly special occasion, in the studio that she had known for so many years of her early career, she opened her heart to many revelations.

Perhaps she has opened up like never before, talking about her private life and her career, her family and children, about whom she never says anything publicly, and thedeparture from Mediaset. Barbara D'Urso expressed her great disappointment at how the collaboration with Mediaset ended, defining it as a pain that is still present, difficult to overcome.

For a few weeks before the interview, various rumors emerged online regarding his television future. Some have even revealed the possibility that he leads gods programs on Rai Uno in the next season, including a format similar to Raffaella Carrà's historic programme, Carramba what a surprise. But is everything credible at this point, after the interview with Mara Venier?

'La Repubblica' has categorically denied all the rumors, extinguishing the hopes of those who hoped for a similar prospect. Thanks to qualified sources in Rai circles who confirm Barbara D'Urso's absence from the prospects and projects of public television.

Despite the denial, the former face of Mediaset has repeatedly assured his fans that he will soon return to television. After the interview with Sunday In with Mara Venier, revealed to one of her supporters who was waiting for her outside the “Fabrizio Frizzi” studio that her return to television will happen sooner than expected: “I'll be back, I'll be back…”, he said as he left the Rai offices.

The question remains: which channel it will return to Barbara D'Urso? The denial by sources close to Rai seems to exclude the possibility of the “flagship network”. There is the possibility that the former presenter of Afternoon Five can seriously arrive at Discovery, as has been rumored in recent months. What is certain is that his career, especially in the last ten years, has brought only great successes with the public and debate on social media. The latter is always good for television programming.

While we wait to understand Barbara d'Urso's television future, it should be noted that her interview was not a success you listen. In detail, the moments of the program in which Barbara D'Urso discussed her private life and her work were followed by 2,706,000 viewers with a share of 18.2%. There are, however, 2,246,000 spectators with a share of 17.9% in the second part. The ratings were slightly higher than the previous Sunday's episode.