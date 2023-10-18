According to many, the presenter would have thrown a dig at Mediaset

Barbara D’Urso he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters ever. Over the course of the latest news, the presenter’s name has once again occupied ample space in the pages of the main crime news newspapers for a social detail that everyone couldn’t help but notice. Let’s find out together what it is.

Barbara D’Urso launches a sensational dig at Mediaset? Over the last few hours the former presenter Of Afternoon 5 she returned to her X account where she confirmed her return to the theater with the show Taxi a due piazza. These were the presenter’s words about it:

Debut in Turin on November 3rd! I take this opportunity to apologize to the theater directors, and to the public, who would have wanted me in their cities.

In his post, however, many couldn’t help but notice one dig aimed at Mediaset. These were her words about it:

I had a television commitment that I should and wanted to respect and the theatrical calendar closed about 1 year before. But I will arrive… #colcuore.

There were many who saw Barbara D’Urso’s words as real dig aimed at Mediaset. Obviously the presenter remained silent and preferred not to comment on the rumors that have been circulating about her in recent hours.

Meanwhile, Carmelita fans can’t wait to hear more about the television future of the presenter. There are many rumors according to which Barbara D’Urso will soon be able to land on Discovery. At the moment, however, the news has not yet been confirmed or denied. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding this much talked about gossip.