Barbara D’Urso is always attentive to love, to its nuances. And even if she always cares to maintain a certain confidentiality on the private, it cannot be denied that for her it is a happy moment, of absolute serenity. The relationship with Francesco Zangrillo seems to go on at its best, making her very sensitive to an incredible story …

Love always wins, over everything. She has always been convinced of this too Barbara D’Urso who has never hidden that she is happy when love triumphs, when a couple is well and in love. Scenes that are often seen in his broadcasts with Barbarella who is moved, loses a few tears not only for the share.

True tears, of those who deeply believe in love so much that they always remain screwed. Two very important stories in his life, one with Mauro Berardi, the father of his two children, the other with the dancer Michele Canfora. Now maybe Barbara’s heart beats for another man, for Francesco Zangrillo.

Read also: Live is not the d’Urso: Barbara upset. How many tears

But she, as usual, doesn’t unbutton herself, she doesn’t tell anything about what a great love could be. Certainly the news of an Alzheimer’s patient requesting his own wife in marriage is a beautiful story, as she says: from a movie …

Barbara D’Urso thinks of Francesco Zangrillo

On twitter the news posted by Barbara D’Urso he can do nothing but make her think along with his Francesco Zangrillo, to the man who in recent months seems to have come very close to the Mediaset host. A closeness that seems to have crossed the border of simple friendship. Dinners, weekends by the sea waiting for the real holidays. In short, also the queen of the afternoons of Channel 5 seems to have found some love after so many disappointments.

But before leaving Milan, Barbara D’Urso wants to fix the last work things, she wants to be sure that for her next season will be lived once again as an absolute protagonist, beyond the rumors that would like her out of all the first evenings of the flagship network …