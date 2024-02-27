Next Sunday at Mara Venier on “Domenica In” we will see Barbara D'Urso's return to video. Exceptionally in Rai after decades of Mediaset successes.

Great return to Rai for Barbara d'Urso who will make his return to television and will do it for the first time in Sunday In with Mara Venier. The news was reported by the well-known online portal 'TvBlog'. The return to the national network as a guest would be scheduled for Sunday 3 March, the same day on which Chiara Ferragni will appear at Fabio Fazio's What's the weather like.

This will be his first appearance on Rai after several decades spent mainly in the Cologno Monzese studios, those of Mediaset. In the Berlusconi family network, Barbara d'Urso hosted programs such as Afternoon Five, Sunday Live, Live It's not d'Urso, Big Brother, Doctor Giò And The Babe and the Nerd Show.

This long succession of successes and very popular programs lasted for many years and reached its peak in 2019, when Barbara d'Urso simultaneously managed four programs. Subsequently, however, it was gradually downsized and finally “cancelled” from the programming, suddenly, last summer.

In June 2023, when greeting her audience, Barbara d'Urso announced a return in September. However, her audience was conquered by Myrta Merlino, who inherited her program by decision of Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

Until December 31, 2023, the presenter remained silent as she was still under contract with Mediaset. However, since January 1st, the conditions have changed, and it is currently free from contractual constraints. For this reason, you can freely choose your own future projects on television. After two months of silence, she will finally speak, making her return on Sunday. It will also be a special day, given the distant comparison, yet another one, even if as a guest, with Chiara Ferragni.

The relationship between Mara and Barbara can be considered more than a simple “television neighborhood”. There was and is no competition between the two successful presenters. Now, on Sunday 3 March 2024, Barbara d'Urso will make her return to “Domenica In”, a a very welcome surprise for fans, especially because in a special place like Rai. Could this be the first step in a prolonged collaboration with public television? We will find out in the coming months. After the abrupt and traumatic interruption of the relationship with Mediaset, a new start worthy of the presenter will be needed.

With regard to Afternoon Fiveisn't doing particularly well in terms of ratings with the new management by Myrta Merlino. In the meantime, next Sunday at Mara Venier at “Domenica In” we will see Barbara D'Urso's return to video. Does hosting Rai anger former employer Piersilvio Berlusconi?