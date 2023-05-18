Barbara D’Urso ready to say goodbye to Mediaset? After the break between Fabio Fazio and Rai, the rumors of a possible end to the relationship between the popular presenter and the Biscione have been holding the scene for a couple of days. But what’s true? A background by Davide Maggio tries to clarify. First of all, we must remember that Carmelita has a contract with Mediaset in force until December 2023.

The doubts therefore concern what will happen starting from 2024. As the site reconstructs, the presenter would have moved well in advance of the expiry of her contract, to make a very specific request in view of the renewal: a prime time on Canale 5 (in the past he has led programs such as Live – It’s not D’Urso). Mediaset, however, would have answered spades. “In Cologno, in fact, the company policies go in a different direction from that of the exclusive “empty box” as shown by the Marcuzzi case and at the moment there are no concrete projects in prime time for the presenter in the schedules being defined” , explains Davide Maggio.

Nothing to do, therefore, at least for the moment. But the feeling is that on both sides there is the will to carry on a partnership lasting more than twenty years. Pier Silvio Berlusconi would therefore like to retain the protagonist of Canale 5’s television afternoons, but on his own economic terms. There are still eight months to go until the contract expires, so there is plenty of time to find an agreement. Will it come to white smoke? In recent days there had been talk of a D’Urso close to Rai or ready to migrate to streaming platforms such as Netflix. We will only find out by living.