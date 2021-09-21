Barbara D’Urso has returned to show off her looks during the episodes of Afternoon 5. The Campania presenter never misses an opportunity to launch new style trends and experiment with different and original combinations. After the braid, Barbara D’Urso has rediscovered a great love for leather garments.

Barbara D’Urso to Afternoon 5 sports a series of look that immediately manage to set a trend. In recent years, the Campania presenter has shown that she knows how to masterfully juggle classic and elegant dresses, as happened during the first episodes of the new format, and combinations more daring, but this year they were mainly shown on Instagram and not on TV.

Barbara D’Urso, however, she can always be an icon of style, as evidenced by the braid made with the patterned scarf that immediately set the trend! For the last episode of Afternoon 5 Barbara D’Urso has decided to focus on a timeless classic: the fabric in skin!

Barbara D’Urso: new look

It seems obvious that this year Barbara D’Urso try to keep up with the news of the Afternoon in yours too look, which always appears measured and very serious, also thanks to the fact that the main topic in broadcasting is crime news and current events. For the last episode, therefore, the presenter has chosen white t-shirt very simple ribbed, combined with a leather skirt tight above the knee and a pair of high-heeled sandals from the New Bottega brand.

“In skin we trust, ”he wrote Barbara D’Urso emphasizing his love for leather suits and apparel. This will be next trend from style launched by the host? Despite all the criticisms received and the many haters who write her on Instagram every day, there is no doubt that Barbara D’Urso is a true icon in terms of style!

The presenter’s experiments in terms of look I’m just at the beginning: for the whole season there will be a way to look with curiosity at D’Urso’s look choices!