Barbara d’Urso continues to experiment with different outfits even away from TV and, as usual, her looks never go unnoticed! In the latest photos published on Instagram, the presenter has chosen to focus everything on colorful and extravagant shoes: is d’Urso launching a new fashion?

Barbara d’urso, even now that she is away from television for the summer, she continues to amaze and entertain her audience through her social profiles: on Twitter, where he comments on the events that happen every day, and on Instagram, where instead he publishes sensual and funny shots, made behind the scenes of his new work projects.

In the last photos he chose to publish, Barbara d’urso has launched some summer outfit ideas: as usual, the presenter does not like to go unnoticed, and hers look they can be as elegant as they are extravagant! Perhaps even in the wake of the month of Pride, with the rainbow colors that are now everywhere, the presenter has chosen to focus everything on bright shades!

Barbara d’Urso: the look is extravagant!

The presenter first showed off a pair of classic pointed high-heeled shoes, with decidedly particular colors: Barbara d’urso, in fact, he decided to match a shoe Orange to one fuchsia. Not only that, to resume the bright tones of the shoes, the presenter showed off one handbag with fuchsia feathers and a tank top, simple, fluorescent orange.

The choice to bet everything on colors and on shoes it is not accidental, indeed! maybe Barbara d’urso is trying to launch a new trend, given that in the latest shots published the presenter is lying on a deckchair in the garden and, while she has chosen a very fresh and light dress in white lace, she has not given up a couple of sandals very special.

Also this time, everything focuses on color: blue, pink, yellow, red and green are the colors that, alternating, appear on the sandals chosen by the presenter, with an ankle strap and a more comfortable everyday square heel. “Colors … With the heart! ”, He wrote conductor as the photo caption.