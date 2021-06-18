Barbara D’Urso is not there. And on her twitter profile, where the presenter of Canale 5 is very present, her complaint against vandalism, against discrimination on one’s sexual orientation, arrives. Carmelita has taken a stand and once again puts her face on civil rights and freedom of choice …

Everyone agrees with her, with Barbara D’Urso. This time not even the most hateful of haters have allowed themselves to challenge it, to give it against regardless. On her twitter profile the reconfirmed presenter of Afternoon Five continue to carry on yours civil battles, of democracy and freedom. The last one concerns once again discrimination on one’s sexual orientation.

The channel 5 presenter posted a photo a few days ago with a park bench colored with the rainbow of freedom and smeared with an offensive writing: “This is not vandalism, but yet another homophobic aggression! “, Commented Barbara d’Urso …

Barbara D’Urso ready to defend the rights of homosexuals

It is not the first time therefore that Barbara D’Urso returns to defend, in no uncertain terms, who is the victim of homophobic attacks. Fortunately, an attack shared by his almost million followers who openly sided with him and which should put the authors of such a petty gesture to shame.

The comments are favorable, his followers applaud his battle and a debate opens where someone is convinced that his is not a heartfelt battle:

“He only does it to try to win back consent from the public, the misery of a poor woman ”.

But as mentioned they are more i favorable comments in a debate that is always very open:

“Barbara I fully share your thoughts Why?!? It is not vandalism, this is also ahomophobic aggression! Italy cannot be this yet ”.

Unfortunately, someone else replies, Italy is this and maybe even worse …