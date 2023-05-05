At Afternoon 5, Barbara D’Urso deals with a too delicate story and does not hold back her emotion

During the episode of Afternoon Five aired on Thursday 4 May, Barbara D’Urso she suddenly burst into tears. The woman was dealing with a very delicate topic when she was unable to hold back her emotion. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara d’Urso is one of conductors most loved and popular on Italian television. During the afternoon episode Five aired on Thursday 4 May, the woman treated a subject extremely delicate. It’s about a mother he left behind Bergamo her newborn daughter to be looked after by other people.

As was told on the show, the mother in question wrote one letter which reported these words:

Born this morning 03/05/2023. At home, just me and her (as in these 9 months). I can’t, but I wish her all the luck and happiness in the world. A kiss forever (from mom).



In light of this, Barbara D’Urso has not been able to hold back the tears. The Mediaset presenter let herself go to emotion and, in a broken voice, he stated:

If a mother abandons a child like this, it’s because she can’t take care of it. Sorry, she takes me like that. You decided to let that baby live, it would have been easier to terminate the pregnancy. This letter moved me very much.

Barbara D’Urso in Afternoon 5: the story of the newborn left in a cradle for life

There little girl protagonist of the story was left by his mother near the headquarters of the Red Cross of the city of Bergamo in a cradle. According to the information reported by the “Bergamo news” website, she is originally from South America. Now, she’s given a name, Naomi and is in good health.