The first hearing begins with Naike Rivelli and Barbara D'Urso as protagonists. What's going on?

Barbara D'Urso he is experiencing a rather complicated period in his professional life but not only that. The famous presenter has several ongoing disputes, including the one with Naike Rivelli. What happened between the two women?

Barbara D'Urso and Naike Rivelli

Here's what we know about lawsuit towards Ornella Muti's daughter and on the first court hearing.

Barbara D'Urso sues Naike Rivelli: what happened?

We all know Barbara D'Urso and the brightness with which she usually conducts her broadcasts. After the low blow received by Mediaset However, things have changed and the presenter would have lost that flame that has always distinguished her.

Even relationships with other people would not be the best, such as the one with Naike Rivelli. Apparently the issue would be linked to an event in the past that occurred a few years ago during an episode of “Afternoon Five”.

D'Urso would not have liked the sarcasm of Rivelli, reaching the point of making the decision to sue the woman. On that occasion, in fact, there was talk of a dialogue that the woman would have had with the Knightan event that Muti's daughter would describe as a sort of monologue by man. The joke concerned the fact that, perhaps, if D'Urso had crossed her legs and shown her underwear to the President, he would have stopped talking so fast.

The response of Naike Rivelli's lawyers

Credits: Onemedia

The words spoken by Rivelli have offended very very much the former presenter Of Afternoon Five, who decided to sue her, considering it all a great lack of respect. The two women then took part in the first hearing, an event which took place at the Court of Alexandria.

Obviously this is a rather delicate issue that has its roots in a misunderstanding that could have been resolved with tarallucci and wine. One of Rivelli's lawyers responded to all the accusations, Antonio Pelle. Naike Rivelli Mrs. D'Urso did not grasp Naike's irony and sarcasm in that little scene aired during Afternoon Five. Naike made a comment about that model of television, something that had a huge audience. You referred to how Italy has sunk low by watching these trashy programs.

How will this absurd and complicated story end? The road to finding out is still long, but hopefully the two women will be able to find a agreement to deal with all this without further ruining their relationship.