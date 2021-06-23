“I’m scared, my stalker was seen under my house, they arrived to me threats with written ‘I’ll cut your head’ and I had to get a bodyguard ”. So the TV presenter, Barbara D’Urso, heard as a witness in court, in Rome, in the trial she sees in the dock Salvatore Fiorello, 36 years old from Catania, accused of stalking.

The facts began around 2017 when the man participated in a broadcast of the presenter. From that moment the 36-year-old, with an Instagram profile under the name of ‘bacisolari’, he began to pass himself off as the adopted son of Barbara D’Urso, writing to his relatives in the hope of being able to see the ‘brothers’. Today the single judge, Valerio De Gioia, ordered a psychiatric report for the accused and postponed the next hearing to 14 October.