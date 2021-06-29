Barbara d’Urso almost went on vacation, however, she has not lost the desire to publish and post photos and videos on her social profiles. Today, with great surprise, a post appeared that the woman particularly cares about.

A photo of her as a young man with her children and two other men in her arms. He is the father of his children and ex Mauro Berardi, his father and Giammauro born in 1986 and Emanuele, 1988.

I don’t have many photos all together and this is one of my absolute favorites, which I jealously keep but I want to share with you ❤️ They are the four most important men in my life, yesterday, today and forever. Here are my roots and my branches. There are my dad, my children and their father. There is all the love of my life …

The shot became viral in just a few minutes and many comments from friends, fans and colleagues appeared under the post. Fans above all showered the presenter with messages of affection and pleasure.

At the moment, however, Francesco Zangrillo does not appear, who seems to be the new boyfriend of the woman. The presenter still does not want to come out and confirm the paparazzi that they would have seen them together several times.

Of course, everyone expected it. Barbara D’Urso jealously guards her private life and would never miss out on stories that could serve her ranks of paparazzi.