According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Pier Silvio Berlusconi has taken a drastic decision for the fate of the programs broadcast on the Mediaset networks. In sight of this, Barbara D’Urso could be at great risk. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso is one of conductors most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. However, on the occasion of the new Mediaset schedules, Pier Silvio Berlusconi would be thinking of binding i contracts of its conductors to the share they reach with their formats.

to spread theindiscretion it was the “Dagospia” portal. The latter also speculated that this new line adopted could endanger the handler of Afternoon Five. These were the words reported in the press release:

He would be thinking of linking the very rich contracts of the stars and conductors of the Alfa Romeo to the share…

Barbara D’Urso: Nicola Porro’s dig

It’s not all. Barbara D’Urso would not be the only one to run a great risk. Therefore, even the broadcast conducted by Mario Giordano could be seriously questioned. Furthermore, the “Dagospia” portal has also released aunprecedented news always on the famous presenter.

Over the last few hours, the presenter of Afternoon Five ended up in the news. This time, to make her the protagonist of a gossip would have been the sensational gesture of which Nicola Porro has become the protagonist. Therefore, during the marriage between Alessandro Sallusti and Patrizia Groppelli, the man allegedly launched a provocation towards the presenter. But what exactly happened? Porro would have done a strange thing request at Groppelli. She would have invited her to no longer accept the invitation to Afternoon Five: