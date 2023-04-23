Barbara d’Urso turns to Nicola Sorrentino, dietician of famous people, in order to be able to follow a healthy lifestyle. On the occasion of an interview with “Corriere della Sera”, the man in question revealed an unprecedented background on the life of the famous presenter. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Nicola Sorrentino is a highly experienced dietitian and is very famous for being the nutritionist of many famous people. The well-known professor gave birth to the famous “Sorrento diet” and among the numerous VIPs she deals with we also find Barbara d’Urso.

On the occasion of ainterview released to the “Corriere della Sera”, the nutritionist in question let himself go to some confidence. In detail, she revealed that she has a special bond with Barbara D’Urso:

Over time we have become not only friends but also brothers. She’s fantastic in her lifestyle, even though she eats everything, but in a proper and healthy way.

Subsequently, he became the protagonist of some statements also about Dora SweetDomenico Dolce’s sister. These were hers words:

Very attentive to nutrition despite an intense entrepreneurial life in her group, Dolce & Gabbana: smart, active from morning to night, but also a great chef, respectful of proper nutrition. She puts herself in the kitchen and becomes a delicious chef: an exceptional dish is fried aubergines with tomato sauce, which Dora dabs one by one with a paper towel.

Nicola Sorrentino adopts a different approach based on your patients and their needs. Also, his famous diet is based on a diet expansive. In fact none of his patients he is obliged to follow certain restrictions and submit to important disclaimers.