The Neapolitan presenter has preferred a simple but at the same time refined style for her home.

Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and appreciated presenters on the Italian television scene. The true Neapolitan has been on the crest of the wave for years with its programmes, in particular Afternoon 5 which he has always conducted with great enthusiasm, giving some company to the public from home.

Barbara is also very active on social media. On Instagram she boasts over 3 million followers who actively follow her. She does not fail to publish numerous shots that often immortalize her at home.

Source: Instagram

As you know Barbara is originally from Naples but she moved to Milan at a very young age to stay close to her workplace. She today she lives near Cologno Monzese not far from the studios where she is the protagonist every afternoon.

Thanks to social media we are also able to get to know the interior of your home. Going to sift through the published photos we can see a classic style reduced to the essentials. Large, bright spaces, zero opulence and the color that reigns supreme is white, which can be seen both on the walls and on the furnishing components.

As a floor Barbara he chose a light wood parquet that contrasts very well with the white of the walls, giving a not bad glance.

Even the kitchen is minimal and white with a central island where Barbara often shows herself cooking. What about the bathroom where a large white tub is positioned in the center.

The bedroom itself, the favorite color is white. A peculiarity of his house are the many soft toys that fill every room. Barbara has a real collection of them in different sizes and it is possible to really find them in every space.

From the photos they don’t understand the exteriors, whether it has a well-kept garden or not. In both cases, D’Urso’s house remains beautiful.