Some weeks ago Barbara D’Urso was a guest of very true in Silvia Toffanin’s living room. Here the presenter, on the occasion of the launch of the new theatrical comedy in which she is the protagonist, Double cab, made a revelation that left everyone speechless. Barbara D’Urso has in fact confessed that she has become the grandmother of a splendid granddaughter.

Barbara D’Urso Grandmother happy. Over the last few hours, the weekly ‘Chi’, directed by Alfonso Signorini, has shared some shots that immortalize the presenter of Afternoon 5 walking with her granddaughter. Although she has kept the utmost confidentiality regarding this news, now Carmelita has decided not to hide anymore.

Barbara D’Urso pinched for a walk with her granddaughter: the shots are making the rounds of the web

As already anticipated, the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini shared some shots depicting Barbara D’Urso together with her beloved granddaughter. In fact, the presenter was pizzata last Saturday at Parco Sempione in Milan together with her two children Gianmauro and Emanueletogether with the companion of his firstborn.

In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that Barbarella has become a grandmother thanks to Gianmauro. Always the children of Barbara D’Urso, had by the ex-partner Mauro Berardilive in the utmost privacy, far from the spotlight to which the presenter is constantly exposed.

With regard to Gianmauro, we know that the presenter’s eldest son boasts one degree in Medicine and a specialty in Transplant Surgery. Regarding Gianmauro we also know that for a short time he lived in Japan, as well as participating in many humanitarian missions.

Barbara D’urso’s second son, on the other hand, is Emanuele. Emanuele Berardi in his life carries out the profession of photographer and video maker and made important reports. The presenter managed to reconnect with the father of her children only a few years after her breakup.