The experience did not end in the best way Mediaset Of Barbara D’Urso whose contract will expire in December of this year and will most likely not be renewed. The presenter was in fact relieved of the management of Afternoon 5 after many years; in its place Myrta Merlin.

The ways in which D’Urso was killed did not like the directly concerned, who was shown the door without even having had the opportunity to greet her most loyal viewers who have been following her for years.

Source: web

After a few days of silence, Barbara broke the silence by giving an interview to Republic where she removed several pebbles from her shoe confirming that the decision was not taken together but that it was only Mediaset who took it.

On the same day there was also the presentation of the new Mediaset e Pier Silvio Berlusconi Barbara D’Urso also spoke about the situation. The CEO said that the presenter’s requests was a two-year contract renewal with a guarantee of a prime time program. Conditions not accepted by the company. Furthermore, since the intention was to give Afternoon 5 a more journalistic and topical cut, the decision to create a break with the past by changing the presenter.

Barbara a few hours ago returned to social media and precisely to Twitter where she wrote to her fans. A sort of greeting to those who follow her and whom she was unable to greet live. “I wasn’t able to greet you as I would have liked but today I’m here to say thank you to each of you, to my loyal fans and to those who aren’t but have nonetheless shown me solidarity. My gratitude goes to all of you… #colcuore… And it doesn’t end here…” – he wrote.

There was no shortage of supportive comments such as: “You deserved a different goodbye for all you gave”, “Love, we’ll make you pay 22% even without Mediaset”, “Carmelita, spill the beans and we’ll defend you”, “Always against wickedness”, “You never stop being the queen”.