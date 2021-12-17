Barbara D’Urso greeted the whole team of Afternoon 5 with a special surprise at the end of the last working week of 2022. As announced, for the presenter there will be a break for the Christmas holidays and the appointment with Afternoon 5 returns in January! A toast with all the insiders concluded the season.

Barbara D’Urso is ready for the Christmas holidays. This year the conductor will take a break for a few weeks, greeting viewers of Afternoon 5, contrary to what happened last season, when as a true workaholic the D’Urso he had never left the Cologno Monzese studies.

At the end of the last week of work, Barbara D’Urso wanted to do one surprise special to all those who have been by his side during these first months of the season. The presenter, in great secrecy, has prepared a real one buffet from desserts with many specialties, from the traditional Christmas panettone, to struffoli and other typical delicacies of Campania cuisine.

A moment of great celebration and conviviality that Barbara D’Urso wanted to share on Instagram.

Barbara D’Urso: toast to Afternoon 5

Barbara D’Urso she explained that she had organized a surprise for everyone who worked with her, machinists, directors, engineers and others. There conductor she did not forget anyone and had a table set up for all the delicacies to be tasted together.

“This is my team!” He said in the video posted on Instagram, where she was greeted and thanked by everyone with a long applause, which testifies to the esteem and affection that are behind the scenes of Afternoon 5 beyond the professional relationship.

Not only that, this special moment was also an opportunity to renew the appointment in view of 2022. This Christmas break, in fact, had made us think that Barbara D’Urso could permanently leave the management of Afternoon 5, after all the controversy that there have been for never really convincing ratings. “I’ll see you in January!”, Said the presenter instead, confirming that this is not a definitive stop, but simply a goodbye!

In January, therefore, the new episodes of Afternoon 5, from Monday to Friday, starting at 5:35 pm.