Yesterday was the birthday of the great Raffaella Carrà, one of the icons of Italian television. Barbara d’Urso, through her Instagram profile, did not miss the opportunity to wish her good wishes by picking up a very funny interview that dates back to several years ago.

Yesterday was a very special day for Raffaella Carrà: the icon of Italian television, in fact, has accomplished 78 years old and there were many celebrities from the world of entertainment who wanted to wish her good wishes, showing the great esteem for her but above all the great affection she has been able to win over the years.

Also Barbara d’urso, who is always very attentive to these occasions, he wanted to celebrate with her the birthday retrieving a very particular memory from the archives of his broadcasts. Raffaella Carrà, in fact, she had been a guest of Barbara D’Urso a Sunday Live, in video link, in 2016.

During that interview, the presenter had revealed a really funny detail that had sent her into raptures Barbara d’urso!

Barbara d’Urso: Raffaella Carrà also iron with her

Just introducing her as a great guest of the episode, Barbara d’urso he had pointed out that he knew that Raffaella Carrà he followed her broadcasts and often watched her on television: “I know you follow me, so I thank you for accepting”. Just hooking up with what was revealed by the host of Domenica Live, Raffaella Carrà had made an unexpected revelation:

“Okay, every now and then I have to say that I iron with you!”.

A statement that filled with joy Barbara d’urso, who had stretched out on the chair claiming to be “crazy” about this news: “Okay, hello too!”, said the conductor, ready to close the broadcast as much as she was satisfied with this demonstration of estimate by one of the largest of Italian television.

Between the viewers who choose to have coffee with Barbara D’Urso and that they turn on the TV while they are doing housework, therefore, there would also have been Raffaella Carrà!

Precisely with this funny piece of transmission Barbara d’urso he chose to do the best wishes to Raffaella Carrà, writing to her:

“78 years today … Happy birthday Raffaella, the only true divine queen… who irons looking at me! ”.

