Rome – Barbara D’Urso is no longer the presenter of Afternoon 5 after fifteen seasons. It is Mediaset who formalizes it: “Canale 5 and Barbara d’Urso have agreed that from next season the artist will no longer host Afternoon 5. Mediaset thanks Barbara for the professionalism demonstrated and for the great work carried out at the helm of the network’s afternoon programme. The artist’s contract – recalls the company’s note – it is in place until December 2023. Canale 5 and Barbara D’Urso will proceed with the search for new editorial projects“.

The presentation of the Mediaset schedules is imminent, scheduled for July 4, when the cards will be revealed: for the popular presenter, the long marriage with Cologno Monzese could have ended here. On June 2, the original face of Naples, at the end of the last episode of Afternoon 5, had made an appointment for the new season: “For you my friends, for you my friends who always follow me, always and forever, we let’s see, of course, in September.” A month later, however, everything has radically changed. After fifteen seasons, the Dursian era came to an end in the afternoon of Canale 5: it must be said that Mediaset has not formalized that the program will be cancelled. So what could happen? Mouths sealed, many hypotheses, D’Urso will be replaced and with whom? Will there be another afternoon format?

The rumors are insistent and not from today. It starts from Myrta Merlin: Davide Maggio relaunches the hypothesis online that it could be the former face of La7 who inherits the container of the Mediaset flagship. Already last autumn Pier Silvio Berlusconi had declared that “programs that mix gossip, politics, gossip and crime news no longer work. They are the past”. However, rightly or wrongly, Barbara D’Urso ended up embodying a certain way of doing television at a certain point Mediaset came to entrust her with three programs in a single season, Afternoon 5, Sunday 5 and Live – It’s not D’Urso . Then the progressive abandonment of the programs, in view of the end of his contract expiring in December. Interviewed on the sidelines of Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, the presenter said: “They call me the next morning and tell me: ‘Mrs. D’Urso, the president wants to talk to you’. I say: ‘Silvio, what is it? Didn’t you like what we did?’ But he’s always been very nice to me professionally.”

Barbara D’Urso had also been talked about as a new juror dancing with the Stars by Milly Carlucci, but the hostess of the Rai1 dancing show had said at the time that she had contacted the presenter years ago to have her as a guest dancer for one night. But changes in the composition of the jury are not excluded. And, oddly enough, the last post on Barbara D’Urso’s twitter profile recalls this morning, with a photo from the film, the 40th anniversary of Flashdance: “For me, who’s crazy about dance, one of the most beautiful films ever… I admit that I have repeatedly tried to imitate those choreographies…”.

Forty years ago this masterpiece came out… For me who am crazy about #dance one of the most beautiful films ever… I admit that I have repeatedly tried to imitate those choreographies #flashdance https://t.co/cckCqa8wN5 — Barbara d’Urso ♥️ (@carmelitadurso) July 1, 2023

During his career, D’Urso, born in 1957, has become one of the most representative faces of Mediaset, where he hosted, among other programmes, three editions of Big Brother (from the third to the sixth and an episode of the fourth surpassed an evening of the 2004 Sanremo Festival in ratings, an event that had never happened before in the history of television) Mattino Cinque and La Pupa e il Secchione. She was also an actress in films and TV series, among these the best known of her is Doctor Giò.