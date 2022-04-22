Barbara D’Urso we’re seeing it on the air with The Pupa and the Nerdy. After the crackling start, the program experienced a steep drop in ratings. The latest episode aired on April 19th totaled only 7.7% share. A result that is not in line with the company’s objectives.

Besides The Pupa and the Nerdy Barbara also airs every afternoon with Afternoon 5. The program that initially this year had to be based more on information and less on gossip, since La Pupa and the Nerdy started is also carving out space for program updates.

And yesterday Barbara became the protagonist of one gaffe live. Lately the program has also given ample space to gossip between Vera Miales and Amedeo Goria with the reporter who would be caught in the company of a new girl.

Also yesterday in the studio Vera had to be there to talk about the subject and have a face to face with Deola Godini alleged new flame of Amedeo, but D’Urso made confusion in presenting her.

Source: web

“Vera Miales, ex-girlfriend of Paolo Brosio will be with us … “ – he said. In the studio the frost fell and it was enough to look around her to realize that she had made it big.

“Did I say Brosio? Sorry, Amedeo Goria. Understand me, I’m still a bit tired after La Pupa and the Nerdy “ – she admitted.

It is not clear what Barbara meant, if proven by the unsatisfactory results of the program or by the recording of the last episode that saw peace between Paola Caruso and Mila Suarez.

But a Afternoon 5 there was also talk of the ex-girlfriend of Paolo Brosio Maria Laura De Vitis, today pupa in the program. We imagine that Barbara got confused precisely because of this.

In the studio Vera confronted Deola admitting that she didn’t fear her: “I don’t fear her for one simple reason: Amedeo will never be able to fall in love with someone who kisses everyone on the first night. Maybe it’s a momentary physical attraction, but I know I’m in Amedeo’s heart and in his mind. I’m sure that while he kissed her, he was thinking of me. “