Barbara d’Urso during this summer is showing off different looks and outfits where bright and fluo colors are the masters. The presenter, however, is paying particular attention to shoes: from Gucci sandals to stiletto heels up to the last shot, in which she wears a pair of very famous Nike.

Barbara d’urso has been away from television for about a month now. In this period the conductor campana, 64, is outlining his future projects, on which there is still no official information. At the moment it seems certain only the confirmation of Afternoon 5, while you will have to wait a little longer to understand what will happen on Sunday and if the d’Urso will have a space even in prime time.

Despite the many doubts and controversies that inevitably involve her, Barbara d’urso he does not let himself be scratched and always shows himself smiling on Instagram where, in this period, he is launching various ideas to create interesting ones outfit summer, focusing above all on shoes.

From classic espadrilles, Barbara d’urso has passed to the indispensable high and stiletto heels, which often also leads to transmission, up to the very expensive sandals of Gucci.

Barbara d’Urso: shows a sporty look

In the last shot published, however, the conductor chose a look sportier and simpler. Barbara d’urso she appears lying on the counter of a bar, in a light floral dress and a pair of comfortable shoes on her feet Nike, maybe worn to dance more comfortably, as you can read in the description of the photo:

“Which is fine then, with a blonde on tap and one at the counter with an irrepressible desire to dance”.

It is known that one of the most loved places by the presenter is the dance hall, where she loves to dance in the company of many other passionate people like her, and so Barbara d’urso she chose a more sporty pair of shoes to be able to dance freely. The presenter has chosen the Air Jordan of the Nike color cream, of which he has also published a photo in more detail.

For once, therefore, the conductor has given up on heels in favor of comfort!