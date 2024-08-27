Barbara D’Urso ends Mediaset and empties the dressing room: “I’m selling my clothes for charity”

Barbara D’Urso has put her stage clothes on sale at Mediaset to help young people with disabilities

It is known that Barbara D’Urso he didn’t take the end of the collaboration with well Mediaset But the presenter decided to find something positive from the experience. In January, the company ordered her dressing rooms to be emptied of her clothes and personal effects. Barbara D’Urso but he decided to do good and instead of keeping the wardrobe for himself he auctioned it off for charity.

“As you know, a little over a year ago my relationship with Mediaset that had been going on for many, many years. – said the presenter in a video on Tik Tok – A company that gave me so much, a company to which I truly gave all my heart. My contract, however, ran until December 31, so I wanted and had to respect the contract. At the beginning of January, as is right, the company emptied all the warehouses, the dressing rooms with all my things, even my personal things and then a huge truck loaded with all the things that were in my dressing rooms including all my clothes and the clothes I have worn in more than twenty years left”.

“I thought I would use most of these clothes to help someone,” he explained. Barbara D’Urso – These are clothes I wore at Big Brotherat the Farmto One two three stableto Reality Circusto Sunday liveto Afternoon 5 during that terrible time of Covid in which I was trying to keep you informed, to keep you company, to make you smile. Here are those clothes I decided to make them available to Let’s get started, an association that helps vulnerable girls and boys.”

The clothes of Barbara D’Urso they can be purchased in Milan September 20-21 but also online on the website of I’m getting ready. “Everything will be controllable down to the last euro,” the host said to reassure users about any doubts regarding the fundraiser.