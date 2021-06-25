Barbara D’Urso is continuing to work even now that her programs are at a standstill: the projects, however, are secret! Meanwhile, the presenter continues to post funny shots on Instagram and has revealed a small inconvenience that occurred before making a photo in which she is kissed by the rainbow.

Barbara D’Urso continues to be very active on her profile Instagram where nearly 3 million people follow it. The presenter, who is currently on hiatus from her television shows, waiting to understand which ones will resume next season, is working on others projects which for the moment are top secret. In recent days the D’Urso it has been in Cologno Monzese every day, while in the last few hours it has moved to Rome.

Wherever he goes, the conductor take the time to realize shots fun and sensual. In the last post of Instagram, indeed, Barbara D’Urso appears kissed by‘rainbow that surrounds her with its pastel colors: a symbol to remember the month of Pride, of which the presenter has always been a champion, and to show her serenity, even when there is no lack of criticism.

There D’Urso, However, he unveiled a little background which hindered the preparation for the shot!

Barbara D’Urso: problems with the outfit

There conductor for this photo she wore a pair of gold shorts, with a patterned jacket in the same shades and a pair of boots above the knee, also these gold and suede. It is not really theoutfit ideal for these first days of summer and, in fact, the conductor showed that the preparation took some more effort than expected.

In a photo of the backstage, in fact, it shows Barbara D’Urso helped by the costume designer, while both try to pick him up boot, so much so that the presenter made fun of this in the post:

“Second photo… Carolina, they don’t go in! It’s too hot “.

Eventually though, they made it and Barbara D’Urso she was able to pose for her artistic shot in which, standing behind a grate, she is bathed in the colored light of the rainbow.