During the episode of Afternoon 5 aired on Monday 27 February, Barbara D’Urso dedicated ample space to Maurizio Costanzo who passed away a few days ago. Among the guests in the studio, there was Claudio Lippi who let himself go to an unexpected revelation causing the embarrassment of the landlady. Here’s what happened in detail.

Claudius Lippi is without brakes a Afternoon Five. On the occasion of the funeral of Maurice Costanzo celebrated on Monday 27 February, Barbara D’Urso dedicated the entire episode to the memory of the well-known conductor. Among guests Claudio Lippi was also invited.

During the live broadcast, Lippi left everyone speechless. The reason? He stated that he believes D’Urso is theheir by Maurizio Costanzo:

He was a great man, who used TV to clear difficult topics in the temple…And you are the heir…

Then he started listing all the attributes which make her similar to Maria De Filippi’s husband. Furthermore, Claudio underlined that D’Urso has a particular one characteristic:

Beyond the nauseating gossip that you made with great cerebral activity…You have a characteristic, which I had already seen at the time of TeleMilano58…Maurizio entered people’s homes speaking as no one had spoken before…And you follow in his footsteps…

The words by Claudio Lippi have inevitably raised theembarrassment of the landlady who immediately tried to stop him:

Thanks Claudio enough…Please because then you embarrass me…You left me petrified… I absorbed like a sponge, I observed and understood…

Furthermore, the presenter confessed to having received many teachings by the journalist. Finally, he recalled what the communications expert told him when they were “rivals“: