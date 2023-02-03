Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most popular presenters on the Italian television scene. Last Sunday she was a guest from Silvia Toffanin to Very true where she spoke of many things, even of having become a grandmother.

A news that he kept hidden for several months respecting the will of his son. Barbara admitted that she sometimes had difficulty not revealing her wonderful news to her fans, but then she always decided to respect her privacy.

Source: Mediaset

“It so happened that many months ago this creature was born. I managed to keep this thing under wraps. No one knew about it” – revealed D’Urso.

The presenter also clarified why she decided not to make the news public for all this time. “It’s not arrogance, presumption or distancing from what I do. They admire me but they tell me we respect your work, you respect ours” – said the fans who follow her daily on social networks and on broadcasts.

Barbara D’Urso, despite having passed the threshold of 60 years, she always looks beautiful and in better shape than ever. She takes great care of her body both with nutrition and with physical activity. “For breakfast I drink water at room temperature, take a series of supplements and prepare myself a fruit and vegetable centrifuge” – he has declared. Healthy eating with several snacks throughout the day and a preference for fish rather than meat.

Even at Verissimo she showed up in better shape than ever with a tight-fitting dress in a strong and lively color that showed off her generous shapes.

In fact, for the episode with Toffanin she opted for a designer dress Halperntemplate neon silk satin grown. A long dress pink in satin of silk. To finish a collar sharp 70s style and buttons on the front. All for one price elevated: well $2600.