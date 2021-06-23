Barbara D’Urso despite the somewhat turbulent last year, it remains one of the leading conductors of Mediaset. His shows were closed early this year due to a drop in ratings. Most likely the D’Urso format no longer attracts as before and is already running for cover trying to bring a breath of fresh air in view of the next autumn schedule.

The indiscretion of Diva and Donna speaks of a D’Urso replaced by Elisabetta Gregoraci Sunday afternoon. For the Calabrian showgirl we are thinking of a program tailored to her, which could be broadcast in the afternoon Sunday. Davide Maggio instead it proposes another version, with Silvia Toffanin ready to take the place of D’Urso on Sunday.

“The intention is to focus on a format based on the La Domenica del Villaggio model. And so far nothing new. What makes you startled is the familiar face that could find space on the festive day of Canale 5. It is a lady of the company, or rather the First Lady of Cologno Monzese Silvia Toffanin” – it is read.

For sure Barbara D’Urso will remain at the helm of Canale 5 with the afternoon slot from Monday to Friday and perhaps with the conduct of an evening program that at the moment remains top secret. For years we have known and seen her on TV but you know her past a Naples and his first works?

The Neapolitan presenter lived her first years of her life in the shadow of Vesuvius, a childhood marked by the premature death of her mother when she was only 11 years old. At the age of 19, the decision that is important to her arrives and that will forever mark her life. Having shown strong interest in the entertainment world, he moved to Milan.

Here she will do many auditions as a model, but this job will be short-lived due to her stature. So he understands that he has to launch into the world of entertainment where at only 20 he made his debut in the broadcast “Goal” with many artists, including Diego Abatantuono, Teo Teocoli and Massimo Boldi.