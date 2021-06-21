On her twitter profile Barbara D’Urso continues to carry on her battles on civil rights, on the freedom to express oneself as everyone believes best. The last episode, which happened in the southern outskirts of Rome and involved a kid who was a fan of the Maneskin, left no one indifferent, not even the host of Afternoon 5 …

Another serious episode of bullying a young boy guilty of being a fan of Maneskin, to want to dress like them, make up like the winners of the last one Sanremo Festival.

Victim of bullies a 12 year old boy who celebrated with his peers the last day of school a Parks of Colombo, southern outskirts of the capital of Italy .. His fault if you can say so was wearing a handbag and being made up with nail polish and eyeliner to imitate his favorite rock band.

They addressed him in a bad way, with violent, discriminatory words, as his mother, shocked by what happened, then said. An act of violence that also involved his schoolmates when they tried to defend him. A few hours after the episode too Barbara D’Urso he wanted to have his say.

Barbara D’Urso against all kinds of violence

Barbara D’Urso has always been very close to LGBT community. He never hid it. She has always fought for them, to recognize their rights, to defend them from even homophobic discrimination. And so it was once again.

“Since yesterday I have been thinking of the boy who was attacked and insulted because he has long hair and wears eyeliner. I think of the parents of his peers, who have not been able to teach the beauty of the freedom to be oneself. Then I think about the wonderful ones Maneskin, who are breaking all taboos “

Words that must make us think, that once again put violence at the fore. A theme that the presenter of Afternoon 5 continue to face even now without the lights on him …