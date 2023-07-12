The contract with Mediaset will expire in December but we could soon see her in a broadcast.

We won’t see again in September Barbara D’Urso at the helm of Afternoon 5there will be in its place Myrta Merlin. A choice taken only by Mediaset who preferred to bring a bit of news to the broadcast to try to counteract Live Life which for years has won the afternoon competition of the two main Italian TV channels.

Source: web

D’Urso’s contract with Mediaset will expire on December 31st and as we know it will not be renewed. This means that starting from 2024 the Neapolitan presenter will be without television.

Courtships are certainly not lacking for a presenter much loved by the public on TV for many years. There was talk of a possible transition to A7 but at the moment Urban Cairo he denied this news: “Barbara D’Urso is an excellent professional whom I respect, but no, there has been no contact” – he said.

And then the doors of Rai could open but even here there is still no certainty. What is going around in these hours, however, is the possibility of a guest of D’Urso in a Rai program.

We are talking about Sunday In which in September could start with a bang by hosting the presenter who could let off steam and give her version of the facts on this story. However Mara Venier and Barbara D’Urso have been friends for a very long time and in the past the second was a guest on Aunt Mara’s show.

To reveal the indiscretion was Francesco Fredella. “Barbara d’Urso will definitely not be without TV. She has always been part of her life. There is an indiscretion that has reached our ears: d’Urso would be courted by Rai 1 as a guest of the first episode of Domenica in. However, the Canale5 crux remains: will you receive the green light if the indiscretion turns into news? It would be a blow to the heart for Canale5 to see her as a guest of Mara Venier, just a few years ago d’Urso was her competitor every Sunday. Between the two TV ladies there is a great relationship of esteem and friendship. Meanwhile, the break with Mediaset certainly made Barbara d’Urso change all plans, who had already recorded the promo for the new season of Pomeriggio5″ – what is written in the newspaper The weather.

It remains to be understood if there will be a pass from Mediaset considering that the contract will expire in December.