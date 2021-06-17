The indiscretion that is circulating in these hours and that involves Barbara d’Urso has the sensational According to some rumors, in fact, the Campania presenter could remain at the helm of Domenica Live also next season: is the closure, which had been hypothesized, therefore averted?

Barbara d’urso could remain driving Sunday Live also next season: this is the indiscretion that is circulating in these hours and that concerns the organization of the new Mediaset schedules. The voice is resounding: it now seemed certain, in fact, that Barbara d’urso should give up both Sunday programs (both Sunday Live both the talk show in prime time Live! It is not the d’Urso).

After having been reconfirmed to Afternoon 5, therefore, another great satisfaction could come for the Campania presenter, who once again could get the better of all her detractors. Almost certain there Suspension of Live! It is not the d’Urso, with a new program that will arrive in prime time, probably conducted by Enrico Papi, while for Sunday Live there is still some hope!

Barbara d’urso it would be ready to return on Sunday afternoon starting at 17:15, leaving space in the two hours preceding a new format proposed by Canale 5.

Barbara d’Urso: relay race with Lorella Cuccarini?

In recent days it seemed that the couple chosen by Mediaset to replace Barbara d’urso could be formed by Lorella Cuccarini is Stefano De Martino, returning from Amici’s brilliant evening experience, one as a coach and the other as a judge. Well, the two would be ready to run a new program there Sunday afternoon, which, however, would not go in the place of Domenica Live but would simply anticipate it.

In the last period it has been Barbara d’urso the undisputed queen of the Sunday of Canale 5, with Sunday Live which started at 14:35 and ended at 18:45, a real non-stop live broadcast that accompanied viewers throughout the afternoon. The new formula studied by Mediaset, instead, it provides a format, led by the couple Cuccarini-De Martino which could start at 14:35 and challenge the fierce competition of Mara Venier on Rai 1.

Give her 17:15, then, there would be the passing of the baton to Barbara d’urso, ready to come back with Sunday Live. If confirmed, it would be a real revenge for the conductor bell after all the controversy of these days!

