Barbara d’Urso will be back with Afternoon 5 starting from next Monday, ready to have coffee with her audience of viewers. The Campania presenter, with great pride, recalled the historic first episode of the program, publishing a photo of that moment.

Barbara d’Urso is ready to come back with Afternoon 5 starting next Monday. For the Campania presenter it is a great challenge because, even if it has reached the fourteenth edition of the program, this year there will be many news already announced. For the first time, in fact, d’Urso will no longer deal with gossip, but will focus exclusively onactuality and on information.

As revealed in a recent interview, d’Urso said she was proud to be able to closely follow the chronicle, flanked by the editorial staff of Videonews, revealing that the concept of “sitting room“Will be overcome once and for all, with the pundits largely being left at home.

Read also: Barbara D’Urso, shock revelation: that’s who she sleeps with

Yesterday, September 1st, was a special date for Barbara d’Urso: the first episode from Afternoon 5, in fact, it was aired in 2008, thirteen years ago now.

Barbara d’Urso: the first episode of Afternoon 5

There conductor bell recalled that moment on Twitter, showing great pride in winning the bet. When, in 2008, Afternoon 5 had made its appearance within the Mediaset schedule, in fact, no one would have expected that, after well 13 years, would still be one of the flagship programs of the week of Channel 5:

“Today, but thirteen years ago, I began my adventure with you on Afternoon 5. It was an ambitious project, an experiment. And I am more proud than ever to still be here with you today, ready to start a new season ”.

Barbara d’Urso, therefore, despite the closure of her two Sunday programs (Live! Non è la d’Urso and Domenica Live) she is ready to start again at the helm of the transmission that she personally contributed to launch, making it one of the fixed appointments of Canale 5. A format evolving, which this year will transform!