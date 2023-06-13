Barbara D’Urso: “Silvio Berlusconi wooed me and I said no”

Among those who have expressed their condolences for the death of Silvio Berlusconi there is also Barbara D’Urso who in an interview with The print he also retraced his relationship with the Knight.

Among the topics addressed by the presenter, also that relating to the courtship implemented by Berlusconi himself towards Barbara D’Urso: “He told it live from me. I only mention it for this. He also added that I had refused ”.

“I don’t understand why I should have said yes – adds the presenter – I had a professional relationship with Berlusconi, clear, clean and one of great affection. Any other type of involvement would have changed things”.

The presenter does not remember how the Knight tried to win her over but adds that Berlusconi was vain “like all men”.

“It is known that he loved elegance. But vanity is different from narcissism. Defect that he certainly did not have. It was enough to see how he talked about children and grandchildren ”said D’Urso.

The presenter then reveals that Berlusconi taught her “absolute dedication to work. Attention to detail. I am a control freak. Just like Silvio was. Madly in love with his work, always and forever. Even in recent months it happened to him to call if during a prime time program he saw someone who seemed to him to be dressed in an inappropriate way ”.

And on the future of Mediaset he reveals: “I don’t know. I really have no idea. I didn’t ask. The news of Silvio’s death was violent and sudden. I obviously knew about the hospitalization, but I couldn’t imagine what happened.”

“An era has closed and we are all very sad. For me, a fundamental point of reference has been missing” concludes Barbara D’Urso.