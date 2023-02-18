After the ratings of Afternoon 5, it seems that the presenter also flopped at the theater

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what has emerged it seems that, after the decline in the ratings of Afternoon 5, for the presenter there was also a flop at the theater. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

This would appear to be without a doubt a real one black period for Barbara D’Urso. Recall that, in addition to being busy with her Afternoon 5the presenter has recently returned to the theater with the show Double caba comedy in which she stars together with Franco Oppini.

These days ‘Dagospia’ has launched a gossip about Barbara D’Urso that is making the rounds on the web. According to what emerged from the well-known newspaper, it seems that the comedy in which the presenter is the protagonist is not getting the success hoped. According to ‘Dagospia’, in fact, on Ticket One it would be impossible to buy tickets for the show scheduled for a few days in February and March.

Sources close to the Milanese theater have declared that the full house obtained from the comedy the first few days is now no longer seen, so that on some dates of the show there have been many places empty in the theater. It must be said, however, that these are rumors without any foundation.

The production of the show has in fact justified the cancellation of some dates in order to preserve Barbara D’Urso, the hero of comedy. In fact, we remind you that Carmelita is busy every day, from Monday to Friday, in running Afternoon 5.

According to some rumors, the idea would be to reconcile the dates of the show Taxi a due piazza only in weekend, so that the presenter is freer from the commitments that bind her to Mediaset. At the moment, the person concerned has not confirmed or denied the rumors circulating about her. So it is, at least for the moment, only gossip without any certainty.