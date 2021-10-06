Barbara d’Urso really started the week with a bang! In addition to Piersilvio Berlusconi’s decision to reintroduce lighter topics, such as GF Vip, the Auditel data rewarded the presenter who, taking advantage of Matano’s absence, made the audience boom.

The week started really well for Barbara d’urso. After a first month in which Mediaset had decided to make a clear change in what concerns Afternoon 5, eliminating all the gossip and entertainment part to privilege the one dedicated to information and crime news, there was a step back which will surely make many of the viewers of the show happy.

Since yesterday, in fact, we have returned to talk about Big Brother Vip and we will continue to do so in the future: Barbara d’urso, then, she goes back to the past and goes back to dealing with the themes that have also given her the greatest number of audiences. Not only that, for the presenter, good results have also arrived for what concerns the you listen, one of the many mourners of recent seasons!

Barbara d’Urso: Afternoon 5 wins the ratings

Also thanks to the fact that Monday did not go on the air Live Life, the rival program of Afternoon 5, Barbara d’Urso managed to bring home a truly unexpected result. Its transmission, in fact, has almost reached the 17% share, with nearly 2 million viewers following Afternoon 5.

Although the absence of Alberto Matano, which left room for the special edition of TG1 conducted by Francesco Giorgino, for Barbara d’urso it was however an excellent goal. The fact of having been able to count on a greater number of viewers than usual could also have prompted someone to change their mind on d’Urso and on Afternoon 5.

This week, therefore, could really mark a turning point in the path of the broadcast of Barbara d’urso: will the presenter be able to obtain a greater number of viewers, to the delight of Piersilvio Berlusconi and Mediaset?