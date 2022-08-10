Without a shadow of a doubt Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and followed presenters in the world of Italian television. On the occasion of The Alessandro Nomellini Awards 2022 which was held in Twiga in Forte Dei Marmi, the woman released some statements on Soleil Rises. In the light of his speech on the web, numerous controversies have emerged. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Barbara D’Urso has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make the presenter the protagonist of a gossip were some revelations about Soleil Sorge that she herself released during theevent The Alessandro Nomellini Awards 2022.

Most people know Soleil Sorge for being a ‘former suitor from Men and women and one of the competitors more chat of the Big Brother Vip. However, after leaving the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the influencer has gained more and more fame by participating as well as columnist to The Pupa and The Nerdy.

Barbara D’Urso: the words of praise for Soleil Sorge

In light of this latest success, Barbara D’Urso has decided to spend some words of praise for her, emphasizing that she is proud of her. This was the phrase which has caused numerous controversies:

Happy that my ‘creature’ is making a nice journey.

To bring out the criticisms by web users it was the definition “his creature” attributed to Soleil Sorge. Most likely Barbara D’Urso used this name in reference to the participation of the influencer in the Italia Uno show. Not only. The former gieffina has been several times guest in the program of Afternoon 5. Here you took the opportunity to explain yours behaviors towards her ex boyfriend, Luca Onestini.