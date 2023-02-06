In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the alleged attendance between Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore. The presenter of Afternoon 5 and the entrepreneur were paparazzi together in a famous hotel in Milan. Following the numerous gossip in circulation, Carmelita wanted to clarify the matter and in the living room of very true revealed how things really are with Elisabetta Gregoraci’s ex-husband.

Barbara D’Urso never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of Afternoon 5 returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Carmelita broke the silence and exposed herself about the gossip of dating with Flavio Briatore.

To tell his truth the presenter of Afternoon 5 chose the living room of very true. Here Barbara D’Urso revealed:

Flavio Briatore? We went out a few times with other friends.

But that’s not all. When asked about Silvia Toffanin if she and the entrepreneur had gone out alone sometimes, the presenter replied with these words:

I do not remember.

Carmelita later revealed that she had known Elisabetta Gregoraci’s ex-husband well and that she had, at least at the beginning, some prejudices in his regards. These were the words of the presenter of Afternoon 5:

I met him. I had a prejudice, I didn’t think I liked him. Instead, I discovered an interesting man, an excellent father, who follows Nathan a lot. But I’m saying this, nothing else.

At the moment, therefore, the attendance between Barbara D’Urso and Flavio Briatore it seems to be just a simple friendship. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if further background will be revealed regarding this much-talked about affair.

In the meantime too Flavio Briatore he broke the silence and spoke about the gossip concerning him with these words: