Without any shadow of a doubt, Barbara D’Urso she is one of the most loved and talked about presenters in the world of Italian television. Over the last few hours, the famous presenter has returned to occupy the center of the news due to a dramatic background that emerged regarding her private life. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Barbara D’Urso never missesafternoon appointment with its program of excellence Afternoon 5. Every day, the woman appears on the small screen to discuss the most diverse topics with all her viewers. Carmelita always used to keep a neutral attitude before the questions he has to face in the studio. However, the reality seems to be another.

Behind a woman as strong and indestructible as Barbara D’Urso hides a lot sensitivity. This was revealed by a source close to the person concerned who allowed us to get to know a dramatic backstory on the host’s private life. On the occasion of ainterview released in “Novella 2000”, her best friend revealed what Carmelita does when she returns home after finishing conducting Afternoon 5.

After completing her job, the well-known conductor returns to her home and lets herself go hard outbursts. It happens every time the conduction of is over Afternoon 5 that the woman can’t hold back tears. Her unexpected reaction would be caused by the news that she herself takes charge of and all the sadness they bring with them.

Despite the hatred and the many criticisms that the haters throw them every day, D’Urso is a very sensitive woman and, in addition to being endowed with great fortitude, she also tries great empathy towards the next.