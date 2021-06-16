Barbara D’Urso is looking for tenderness. He needs it, at least that’s what he makes it clear on his Instagram stories. A romantic song by Buble, a kiss with parted lips and a teddy bear on his bed. A message addressed to Francesco Zangrillo?

Barbara D’Urso has a great desire for tenderness. He needs it, he misses it again. A night spent with her teddy bear, listening to Love di Micheal Bublè with an emotion that leaves little room for imagination. A kiss with parted lips. A kiss like a person in love. A message for yours Francesco Zangrillo?

The couple is not yet official, the presenter has never confirmed the liaison between her and the insurer, but the two are inseparable and, above all, as recently reported by the weekly Chi, together they have already made a stop in the places most loved by Barbara. From the Milanese restaurants to the sea of ​​his beloved Tuscany.

Barbara D’Urso has a collection of plush bears

Love for teddy bears is nothing new to Barbara D’Urso. His Milan home bed contains all sizes, even a giant one, one he tenderly embraces in his evenings at home before falling asleep. Many have always associated a soft toy with a man, a suitor, a boyfriend.

Assumptions to which Barbara D’Urso he never answered. He never gave the satisfaction of confirming or denying any of his own alleged love which was attributed to him before the arrival of Francesco. His private life has always remained that way. He has never advertised a love of hers and not even now, that things seem to be working.

The paparazzi of the two of them around in Milanese nights, as on weekends by the sea, are commonplace and when he’s not there she seems to miss them. And on the stories he proved it …